Jennifer Lopez Gives A Sneak Peek At Track 7 Of Her Upcoming Musical Drama 'Marry Me'

Ahead of the release of Jennifer Lopez' highly-anticipated musical drama movie, Marry Me, the actor-singer recently left her fans in delight by dropping a teaser to the seventh track of the list titled After Love. She further revealed the release date of the soundtrack of the film on social media to all her fans.

Jennifer Lopez is among the notable American artists who have garnered tons of love and appreciation from the audience for her versatility in the fields of singing, dancing and acting. She has won numerous awards and accolades for her performances in movies namely Money Train, Out of Sight, Selena, Anaconda, among others.

Marry Me soundtrack release date unveiled

Jennifer Lopez recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip of the seventh song from her upcoming movie, Marry Me and teased her fans by dropping in the release date of the same. The teaser of the song, After Love depicted a ravishing look of Jennifer Lopez dancing and singing to the tunes of the song. In the caption, she announced the release date of the soundtrack of her film, Marry Me and teased her fans that it will be released on February 4, 2022.

Directed by Kat Coiro, with a screenplay by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill, the movie has been slated for a release on 11 February 2022 by Universal Pictures. It will also be streaming on the Peacock channel on the same day. It is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. The movie will feature popular actors namely Jennifer Lopez as Katalina "Kat" Valdez, Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, Maluma as Bastian, Sarah Silverman as Parker Debbs, John Bradley as Collin Calloway, Chloe Coleman as Lou Gilbert, Stephen Wallem as Jonathan Pitts, Jimmy Fallon as Himself, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Coach Manny, and many others.

Marry Me Soundtrack:

"Here Comes the Bride" (Coolidge Crew) "Marry Me (Kat & Bastian Duet)" (with Maluma) "Pa Ti (For You)" (with Maluma) "Church" "1 en 1 Millon" (Maluma) "Love of My Life" "After Love (Part 1)" "Marry Me (Ballad)" (with Maluma) "Segundo" (Maluma) "On My Way" "Nobody's Watching" "Love of My Life" (Arkadi Remix) "On My Way" (TELYKast Remix) "After Love (Part 2)"

