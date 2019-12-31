Jennifer Lopez's Best Romantic Songs To Awaken The Lover In You!

The singing diva Jennifer Lopez and her current beau Alex Rodriguez recently celebrated their casual Christmas in a low key way post which they were seen going out for a coffee all dressed up in warm clothing for the California cool mornings. JLo was, as usual, making a fashion statement early in the morning with her choice of boots and the cosy sweater she donned for their morning outing. Jennifer Lopez is currently in a romantic bliss herself with her new beau and its the perfect time to look back at some of her best romantic songs as of yet.

Romantic Songs of Jennifer Lopez

Love Don't Cost a Thing (2001)

Love Don't Cost a Thing was released in the year 2001 which made the audience swoon all over JLo pretty much throughout the year. The song was a perfect romantic song that was so personal that everyone could relate to it. This song was one of the songs that made Jennifer Lopez a diva and garnered her fame all over the world. The song tells about one's preference of choosing love over materialism.

I'm into you ft Lil Wayne (2011)

This song was released in the late 2000s and had all elements of the perfect pop and R&B song. The song basically depicts about Lopez being all in and letting her heart out for her lover where Lil Wayne's clever wordplays fit perfectly and gel well with Lopez's lyrics. The video of the song also received many appreciations for JLo's dancing ability.

Papi (2011)

This song was also released in 2011 and was one of the best songs from her seventh studio album. The story of the song was brilliant and how we wish we had such a magical cookie-like Jennifer Lopez. The song reached number 1 on Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs Chart making it her 11th number 1 single to reach the top of this list.

Waiting for Tonight (1997)

Anyone who has heard Jennifer Lopez would know her popular club song from the 90s. The song has superb music filled with genuine emotions and simple dance steps that go completely with the disco vibe of the song. A Spanish version of the song called Una Noche Más was also recorded for the album.

