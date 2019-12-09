Did Jennifer Lopez Repeat Her Iconic Green Outfit After 20 Years?

Jennifer Lopez surprised the audience as she made a dramatic return to the Saturday Night Live's stage appearing in the upgraded version of her iconic green Versace dress which she wore at the Grammy's two decades ago. During a rendition of Santa Claus is Coming to Town of her monologue, Lopez also sang and decided to get into the crowd to interact with the audience members.

Jennifer Lopez's iconic green Versace dress

As Lopez returned to the stage, she brought out the Radio City Rockettes to perform their famous line dance right next to the dancers in top hats. As soon as the Rockettes gathered around for the number's big conclusion, Jennifer quickly changed behind them from her black and white tuxedo to the green Versace dress that she had been hiding under her tux. No sooner than she changed into her iconic green dress, the audience could not wait but go gaga over it.

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗱. pic.twitter.com/AbPcTwn9QZ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 8, 2019

The On The Floor singer's opening monologue paid homage to her "unbelievable year," which involved her turning 50, going on a sold-out tour, her biggest box-office opening of all-time with Hustlers and getting engaged to her lover Alex Rodriguez.

