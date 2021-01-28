Jensen McRae Drops The Full Version Of Imagined Phoebe Bridgers' Song Titled 'Immune'

Jensen McRae, the forthcoming US singer-songwriter, recently dropped her version of her viral cover of what she imagines would sound like the opener of the new album by Phoebe Bridgers. The artist took to her Twitter handle on January 14 before posting a minute-long teaser clip of the song's intro to reveal some details.

She wrote, "In 2023, Phoebe Bridgers is gonna drop her third album & the opening track will be about hooking up in the car while waiting in line to get vaccinated at dodger stadium and it’s gonna make me cry".

this is my preemptive cover of what I imagine it will sound like pic.twitter.com/F9xpngAutF — Jensen McRae (@Jensen_McRae) January 15, 2021

After that, with executive producer Rahki (Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, EarthGang, Sampa The Great), McRae went into the studio and wrote and recorded a full version of 'Immune' that is out now. Listen to Jensen McRae's immune song below.

Recently, Jensen McRae told NME about the inspiration behind the track. The way this pandemic has upended one's life, she said, has meant that almost no artist can avoid writing about it. She added that she imagined the fictional tale of two friends whose dynamics, as a result of the turmoil of the world, has taken on a probably false new dimension, and how that chaos and friendship will place a lot of pressure on the relationship to change life somehow. She also revealed that once the pandemic ‘ends’ (whenever that is) all are going have to find something new to talk about to each other.

About the song

Talking about the reaction to the song, McRae said that she was honestly shocked. She revealed that she was not going to tweet the initial joke and thought that it was only the type of thing she and her friends would find funny. But she realised how comforting it is for people to listen to music that skewers and expresses this bizarre alternative world back to them when she posted the accompanying lyrics and saw how big the response was.

Jensen McRae also revealed that one of her favourite songwriters ever is Phoebe Bridgers, and the world of music is very small, so she imagines that if they physically cross paths, they're going to cross paths is something that can happen again.

