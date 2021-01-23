'Let's Go The Mall' & Other Robin Sparkles' Songs Featured On 'How I Met Your Mother'

In How I Met Your Mother, Robin Scherbatsky appeared as Robin Sparkles, a teenage pop star persona. The character tries to keep this a secret until the second season when her friends become suspicious about Robin avoiding going to the mall. They suspect that the latter has been hiding something from her past. Amid hours of digging, Barney recovers a music video of Robin Sparkles' most popular song. Let us take a look at Robin Sparkles' songs on How I Met Your Mother.

Let's Go to the Mall

Let's Go to the Mall is one of the first breakout single among HIMYM songs. It was featured in the series' episode titled, 'Slap Bet'. As seen in the ep, Robin Sparkles released this song in 1993. She was just 16 when she performed her song at malls across Canada. According to Screen Rant, Let's Go to the Mall was inspired by the song I Think We're Alone Now, by Tiffany. This song was crooned by Cobie Smulders.

Also Read | If you loved Jason Segel as Marshall in 'HIMYM', here are his other comedy films to watch

Post Let's Go to the Mall, Robin Sparkles sang a follow-up song, Sandcastles in the Sand. This song was based on Robin's boyfriend she met him at the mall. Sandcastles in the Sand was featured on How I Met Your Mother season 3, episode 16, titled 'Sandcastles in the Sand'. During this ep, Robin reunites with her ex-boyfriend, Simon. This is also one of the initial How I Met Your Mother songs by Cobie Smulders.

Also Read | Jason Segel's Birthday: Take up his 'HIMYM' character's quiz if you know you're a true fan

Later in season six of How I Met Your Mother, Robin Sparkles joined hands with her best friend, Jessica Glitter. The episode was also titled after her friend, 'Glitter'. During this episode, Jessica reveals that Robin and she starred in a Canadian children's show, Space Teens. Here, they performed their duet, Two Beavers Are Better Than One. This song was also sung by Kamille Rudisill and Cobie Smulders.

Also Read | HIMYM's cast Josh Radnor & Abigail Spencer meet up, give fans a 'HIMYM' reunion

During season 8, in episode 15, Robin Sparkles reveals her obsession with a man as a teenager. Once again Barney digs out dirt on Robin. He finds out about Robin's other song, P.S. I Love You. This song was based on Robin's obsession with Paul Shaffer. As seen in the ep, the former's record label refused to release the title and her time in music came to an end. This is one of the popular Cobie Smulders' songs in HIMYM.

Also Read | 'Teen Mom' fame Javi breaks silence after Lauren accuses him of cheating

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.