Amrinder Gill's Movies That Involves His Music Collaboration With Jatinder Shah; See List

Amrinder Gill has created a niche for himself in the Punjab film industry with this acting and singing prowess. He has not only starred in several movies but has also lent his voice to many films. Amongst most of his songs, his collaboration with composer Jatinder Shah has created quite a buzz amongst entertainment buffs. Here's a look at some popular Punjabi movies that involve Amrinder Gill and composer Jatinder Shah's collaboration.

Amrinder Gill's songs with Jatinder Shah

Laiye Je Yaarian

Helmed by Sukh Sanghera, Laiye Je Yaarian released in 2019. The movie features stars like Harish Verma, Roopi Gill, Rubina Bajwa, and Amrinder Gill in lead roles. Apart from them, Kamaljeet Neeru, Parkash Gadhu, and Sajjan Adeeb play pivotal roles in the film. The song titled Kurti De Mor is produced and composed by Jatinder.

Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua

Directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary, Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua is a comedy-drama starring Amrinder Gill, Aditi Sharma, Simi Chahal, Harish Verma, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma in lead roles. The film garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. All the songs from the movie are composed by Jatinder. The tracks titled Aisi Taisi and Lakh Waari from the movie are sung by Amrinder.

Love Punjab

The 2016 film Love Punjab is written by Amberdeep Singh. Amrinder and Sargun's lovable chemistry in the movie won many hearts. Once again, all the songs from the movie are composed by Shah. Heerey, Shaan Wakhri and Zindagi are one of those Amrinder Gill's songs that heaped praises from many. As of today, Heeray has surpassed 11M views on YouTube.

Angrej

Amrinder's 2015 movie, Angrej, also stars Sargun with him in the lead. The film follows the story of Geja (Amrinder), who finds solace with his lover Madhoo. However, during the 1940s, love was treated more like a crime in the movie. While their relationship was blooming, an affluent person forcefully takes Madhoo away from him. He then bumps into Dhan (Sargun) and she heals all his wounds. All the songs from the movie are quite emotional and all of them are composed by Shah and sung by Gill. Some of them include Mil Ke Baithange, Kurta Suha, Vanjhali Vaja.

Ashke

Written by Dheeraj Rattan and directed by Amberdeep Singh, Ashke stars Amrinder, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Jaswinder Bhalla, Hobby Dhaliwal, Sarabjit Cheema, Gurshabad, Roopi Gill, Hardeep Gill, Supneet Singh and Avy Randhawa. In this movie, the song titled Leekan marks the duo, Amrinder and Jatinder's collaboration. The song has surpassed 10M views. The movie entails the story of a man, whose team loses an inter-college Bhangra competition. However, that doesn't demotivate him and he, in turn, becomes the coach for another Canadian team.

