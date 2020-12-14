Jesy Nelson Goes Missing From Little Mix Strictly Performance: Has She Quit The Band?

Shout Out To My Ex fame band Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson was missing from their Strictly performance. Only three bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared on the stage which has now made fans wonder about her disappearance. For the unversed, her management has released a statement confirming her hiatus from the girl band. As per The Sun, Jesy has taken some time away from Little Mix due to unspecified medical reasons.

Has Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix forever?

Little Mix has released several hit tracks and bragged several honourable accolades together. However, now one of their band members have taken a step back from the group. But the news of her quitting the band forever hasn’t been confirmed yet. The statement released by Jesy’s management team doesn’t mention that the singer is quitting the band forever.

Why Jesy Nelson has taken a hiatus from Little Mix?

A spokesperson of the group told The Sun, that Jesy is having an ‘extended time off’ from Little Mix for ‘private medical reasons’. The representative further said that they won’t further comment on the issue and have also requested media to respect the ‘privacy’ of the singer at this time. Previously, when news of her absence from the band’s high profile appearance at the EMA awards surfaced online. Jesy’s management team claimed that the singer was unwell and hence did not appear for the performance. Jesy hasn’t yet unveiled the reason for her hiatus publicly but loyal fans have been sending their love and support to the band and the singer through social media platforms.

Amidst this, the band has announced that they are scheduled to hit the road for a tour in the month of April, next year. The announcement states that the dates of the tour may delay or change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The group was formed during the eighth series of the British version of The X Factor. Little Mix went on to win the competition and also garnered a record deal with Simon Cowell’s under the label Syco Music.

