Kylie Minogue Shows Her 'petite Figure' In A Strapless Minidress While Battling For No.1

On November 12, 2020, Kylie Minogue took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself posing with a mic. She wrote, “Whoooop! Loved performing #MAGIC for you @colbertlateshow Thanks for having me." Many of her fans complimented her look in the comments. Fans also showed their excitement for her newly released album Disco.

Kylie Minogue flaunts her 'petite' figure in a strapless metallic minidress

In the picture, Kylie wore a strapless metallic minidress with a tailored black blazer worn partially. She flaunted her petite figure by adding a boost to her waist and wearing high heels. A user wrote, “This one was a stellar performance. Great job.”

Kylie and Little Mix have a cutting-edge competition for the Number 1 Album

Recently, the artist released her album Disco showing off her sparkly silver minidress. According to the Official Charts, Kylie and Little Mix, a British girl group, have a cutting-edge competition for the Number One album. Little Mix recently released their sixth album Confetti last week.

If Kylie beats the band and makes it to the top spot, it would be her eighth UK Number One album. She gained Number One album last year with Step Back In Time and Golden in 2018. Furthermore, Little Mix won Number One album for Glory Days in 2016. All the five albums by the British girl group has reached the top five.

According to the DailyMail, the singer is leading the competition with 4,000 extra chart sales. Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards on November 12, 2020, encouraged their fans to stream their album Confetti to try and knock Kylie off the spot. The data of the streaming is expected to arrive this week which means Little Mix could narrow their gap in the competition. Scott Mills will be announcing who has gained the Number One album spot on BBC Radio One’s Official Chart show from 4pm.

The Princess of Pop, Kylie has released popular singles such as I Should Be So Lucky, The Loco-Motion, Hand on Your Heart, Better the Devil You Know, Impossible Princess, All the Lovers, and many more. The singer-songwriter has sold 70 million records worldwide and has won Grammy Award, three Brit Awards, and seventeen ARIA Music Awards.

