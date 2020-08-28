Little Mix Turn Sunny Side Up Amidst This Pandemic With Holiday Music Video, Watch

Little Mix is here to take you on a “Holiday”. The British band has finally released their highly anticipated Holiday music video. The music video is bringing you all the holiday feels you need amidst this global health crisis. But will the song be another chart-topping hit for Little Mix?

Little Mix’s ‘Holiday’ review

Little Mix is one of the most popular British bands of all time. The girl band that formed on X Factor 2011 went on to become a powerful vocal presence in the music industry. Over their long and successful career, Little Mix has released five albums and might be heading for a sixth album.

The world is currently facing a global health crisis. This pandemic has also led many people to dream about escaping to an unknown destination for a holiday and enjoying the sun. Since people cannot do that in the current situation, Little Mix is here to provide all the holiday feels. The British band finally released their Holiday music video to provide the much-needed relief amidst this gloomy atmosphere.

The song is on its way to being another chartbuster for Little Mix. The song has successfully delivered the sunny, romantic, and sexy vibe it was hoping for. Little Mix members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirewall, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards are getting better with each passing day. The girl-band members have left no stone unturned with the Holiday music video.

Their powerful vocals capture you from the very beginning and stay with you till the end. The cherry on top for the Holiday music video is its choreography and extravagant sets. The Little Mix members are serving several looks one after another in the music video and are dreamy in every sense.

Holiday is not only a summer track but is also redemption for the British girl-band. A while back the Little Mix released their fifth album LM5. The album was lyrically and vocally their best album but it did not get the chance to flourish. The album was dropped amidst the band’s label change. Hence a song like Holiday is just the music video the band needed to tighten their grip on the music charts. Watch Little Mix’s Holiday music video here.

