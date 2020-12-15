Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix, Reveals Being In The Band Took A Toll On Her 'mental Health'

British girl band, Little Mix is now a trio. The band’s member, Jesy Nelson has announced her departure from the group after being in the band for 9 years. Jesy, Perrie, Jade, and Leigh-Anne auditioned as four individual contestants on the X Factor but were soon put in a group by the judges. Find out more details about this story below.

Singer Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix

Little Mix is one of the most successful girl groups in the music industry. The British girl band was formed on the singing reality show, X-Factor. Since then, Little Mix has been on multiple tours and released several albums. But now, one of the Little Mix members has chosen to depart.

Little Mix member Jesy Nelson took to social media and revealed that she is leaving the band as it has taken a toll on her “mental health”. In this post, Nelson added that she was under “constant pressure” to being in a girl group and living up to certain “expectations”.

While talking about her time in Little Mix, Jesy Nelson wrote that she and her other band member “achieved things I never thought possible”. She talked about how they won their first Brit Award and then even went on to have sold-out shows at the O2. Nelson added how she got to make friends across the globe and felt like the “luckiest girl in the world”. Take a look at Jesy Nelson’s Instagram post here.

Little Mix’s official social media handles also addressed Jesy Nelson’s departure. In these tweets, the band mentioned that after an amazing 9-year run, Jesy has decided to leave the band. This is the incredibly sad time for the band but they are fully supporting Jesy’s decision. They also supported her decision to take time out for her mental health and well-being. Take a look at these tweets here.

After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 14, 2020

We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over. — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 14, 2020

We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us. — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 14, 2020

We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour.



Love always,

Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 14, 2020

Jesy Nelson’s departure from Little Mix comes a month after she announced her extended time off from the band. At the time, Nelson addressed this time out as “private medical reasons”. This time off even led to Jesy not performing with Little Mix at the MTV Europe Music Awards which the band also hosted.

