Simon Cowell's Financial Management Company Reports The TV Star Made £35M In A Year?

Simon Cowell is known for his appearance on various reality TV shows where he can be seen as the judge. However, some of his fans may not be aware that the TV personality also has his company named Simco which is an umbrella firm to handle Simon's multiple TV appearances. The Sun has reported that Simon Cowell's company Simco has reported a profit of £35million. This number is also an increase from last year where the company reported a financial profit of £25 million.

Simon Cowell makes £35 million in a year

While celebrity financials are often intriguing for fans to know about, Simon Cowell has never gone on the public record and discussed it in detail. The intricate details about financial inflow come from his company which has to disclose the information by law. The newly released reports on Simon's financials, acquired by The Sun reveals that the firm has churned out £65 million for Simon between April 2018 to September 2019.

The company manages financials from each of Simon Cowell's shows like BGT, AGT, X-Factor, and also the now-cancelled series The Greatest Dancer. While Simon Cowell has been a household name for people in the USA, his popularity has somewhat become lukewarm in the states. A majority of Cowell's income comes from his television shows in the UK, amassing to 42% of his earnings. 33% of his income comes from the USA, whereas, 25% of it comes from his appearances and work beyond the UK and USA.

Fans of Simon have been disappointed ever since he had to pull out from the semi-finals of both AGT and BGT after cracking his back in an electric bike accident. The TV mogul fell from his electric bike and almost paralyzed himself after breaking his back in three spots and missing the core spinal cord by just one centimeter.

A source close to Simon had revealed to The Sun back in August that Simon was trying out the new bike with his son Eric and the power in the electric bike took him by surprise. He landed straight on his back and had to take a six-hour-long surgery in order to insert a metal rod in his spine.

