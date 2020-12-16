Jesy Nelson Removes 'Little Mix' From Her Instagram Bio Within 24 Hrs Of Quitting The Band

Singer Jesy Nelson was pretty quick to change her Instagram bio after sharing an elaborate post yesterday indicating that she was leaving the girl band 'Little Mix'. According to Mirror website, the changes in her social media profile occurred in less than 24 hours. Now, her Instagram bio shows a different email Id on the platform. Read on.

Jesy Nelson updates her Instagram bio within 24 hours of leaving Little Mix

According to Mirror website, even though Jesy has retained all the pictures of her bandmates, she has removed the mention of Little Mix from her social media bio. The 29-year-old singer was a part of the girl band for nine years before she decided to quit. She has now added a new email address on her bio. Her fans were also quick to notice that Jesy also unfollowed Little Mix's manager, Samantha Cox hours later of her announcement. However, Samatha still follows Jesy. Even her former bandmates including Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie still follow her. Will Jesy Nelson's band be the next point of attention or not? No one knows. Meanwhile, Jesy might just have a solo career ahead as well.

Little Mix's tour of 2021

Jesy Nelson took the entertainment and music industry by storm when she announced yesterday that she was leaving the popular all-girl band. She talked about her decision in an emotional Instagram post. However, the remaining three Little mix members have confirmed that their 2021 tour will be happening even though the 29-year-old has left the band. The all-girl band took to their official Instagram handle and shared that Little Mix’s 2021 tour will go ahead with the three remaining members, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne.

Jesy Nelson announced her decision to leave the band after nine long years in an emotional Instagram post. She mentioned that being in the band has recently started to affect her mental health and she is not able to live up to the expectations. She said, “So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.” She also thanked all the fans of Little Mix in her message. Here is a look at Jesy Nelson's Instagram post.

