Jimin's Twitter Debut 8 Years Ago Leads BTS Army To Trend #ThankYouJimin

Jimin, BTS vocals, made his debut on Twitter 8 years ago on January 24. BTS Army took to their Twitter to trend #ThankYouJimin to express their love.

BTS member Jimin has been a fan favourite for his personality and fashion sense. Now the BTS Army took to Twitter to trend #ThankYouJimin. The reason behind the trend is that 8 years ago, on January 24, 2013, Jimin made his Twitter debut. He wrote a short message for his fans and marked his debut on Twitter as a BTS member. Read further to see Jimin's Twitter debut. 

Jimin's tweet as BTS member

The translation of the tweet is, “Hi, I’m Jimin. I’m now revealed on Twitter! I’m 19 years old and I love dancing! Please welcome me!”. After this tweet, Jimin's fans created the #ThankYouJimin trend in 2018 and marked January 24 as "Jimin's Day". Now the hashtag has become a ritual for the fans.

In 2018, Jimin saw the trend and shared a short message for his fans. The message reads, “What if I hadn’t seen it. Thank you so much. I came and just saw kekekekeke. It’s really amazing. Thank you, everyone. I love you too. #JIMIN #ThankYouARMY.". Check out the tweet. 

Jimin's Twitter debut is now celebrated every year. This year, fans took a new step to celebrate the occasion and along with the hashtag, they went on to trend the keyword "FOREVER WITH JIMIN". The social media is filled with the hashtag and keyword, with fans expressing their love for King of K-Pop/K-Pop Frontman. 

BTS Army's tweet for Jimin 

Talking about the hashtag #ThankYouJimin, it trended #1 worldwide. The army posted the result of the trend and shared that the hashtag was trending worldwide including 20 countries such as 20 countries worldwide including USA, Canada, South Korea, India, Brazil, Malaysia, Singapore, Argentina, Indonesia, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Russia, France, Algeria, Argentina, Peru, Poland, Mexico, Chile and Colombia. Check out the tweet. 

Jimin's solo songs

Besides being a member of BTS, Jimin often surprises his fans with solo songs. His solo songs include Lie, Into the Serendipity, Promise, and Filter. Earlier, the singer surprised his fans on Christmas by releasing a solo. The song Christmas Love was released on December 24 and it has over 21 million views on YouTube. After a day of the release, it received over 2 million plays on Soundcloud. 

