Jimin's Twitter Debut 8 Years Ago Leads BTS Army To Trend #ThankYouJimin

BTS member Jimin has been a fan favourite for his personality and fashion sense. Now the BTS Army took to Twitter to trend #ThankYouJimin. The reason behind the trend is that 8 years ago, on January 24, 2013, Jimin made his Twitter debut. He wrote a short message for his fans and marked his debut on Twitter as a BTS member. Read further to see Jimin's Twitter debut.

Jimin's tweet as BTS member

안녕하세요~ 지민입니다.

트위터에 이제 공개가 되었네요~!

이제 19살이고 춤을 좋하합니다!

반겨주세요! — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 24, 2013

The translation of the tweet is, “Hi, I’m Jimin. I’m now revealed on Twitter! I’m 19 years old and I love dancing! Please welcome me!”. After this tweet, Jimin's fans created the #ThankYouJimin trend in 2018 and marked January 24 as "Jimin's Day". Now the hashtag has become a ritual for the fans.

In 2018, Jimin saw the trend and shared a short message for his fans. The message reads, “What if I hadn’t seen it. Thank you so much. I came and just saw kekekekeke. It’s really amazing. Thank you, everyone. I love you too. #JIMIN #ThankYouARMY.". Check out the tweet.

못봤으면 어쩔뻔했어

진심으로 고마워요 딱 들어왔다가 봤네 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 진짜 신기하다

고마워요 여러분 나도 사랑해요#JIMIN#ThankYouARMY — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 23, 2018

Jimin's Twitter debut is now celebrated every year. This year, fans took a new step to celebrate the occasion and along with the hashtag, they went on to trend the keyword "FOREVER WITH JIMIN". The social media is filled with the hashtag and keyword, with fans expressing their love for King of K-Pop/K-Pop Frontman.

BTS Army's tweet for Jimin

Jimin-ah thank you for being Jimin. Today 1/24 KST is the day Jimin posted the first tweet 8 years ago in 2013 also he recognized #ThankYouJimin hashtags by ARMYs in 2018. @bts_twt pic.twitter.com/RM0Flr8asK — Soo Choi💜 (@choi_bts2) January 24, 2021

Today is the 8 year anniversary of Jimin’s first tweet to Army! #ThankYouJimin for spreading love and happiness to army! Will always be grateful for everything you do for army! 💜 pic.twitter.com/fuBBE6bM5U — ♡︎ Taylor⁷ ♡︎ (@borahaeee_tae) January 23, 2021

Jimin. You bring hope where there was none. Understanding when there was only confusion. Comfort when there was crushing pain....

I made you a Promise #Jimin. Im keeping it. When life hurts i hold onto that Promise tighter. 🖤 #ThankYouJimin #ForeverWithJimin pic.twitter.com/f3LaQbqc8B — ᴮᴱ|KittyGang_Lex⁷₁₃🐾| Stream BE (@LashayLex) January 24, 2021

Today we celebrate the 8th year anniversary of Jimin's first ever tweet to us, as well as the time he saw the trend and quickly thanked us back #ThankYouJimin for being your loving and hardworking self. We love you so much



FOREVER WITH JIMIN pic.twitter.com/UeE6gpnbd2 — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) January 23, 2021

Talking about the hashtag #ThankYouJimin, it trended #1 worldwide. The army posted the result of the trend and shared that the hashtag was trending worldwide including 20 countries such as 20 countries worldwide including USA, Canada, South Korea, India, Brazil, Malaysia, Singapore, Argentina, Indonesia, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Russia, France, Algeria, Argentina, Peru, Poland, Mexico, Chile and Colombia. Check out the tweet.

Jimin Twitter Trends | Worldwide 🌎#ThankYouJimin is now trending #3 Worldwide as fans continue celebrating👏



FOREVER WITH JIMIN is now trending #12



Keep on using the hashtag and keyword! pic.twitter.com/W25ckaIxAP — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) January 23, 2021

Jimin Twitter Trends | Worldwide 🌎#ThankYouJimin is now trending in 20 countries + Worldwide



US

Canada

Algeria

Korea

Argentina

Vietnam

Malaysia

Peru

Poland

Singapore

Indonesia

Philippines

Brazil

India

Mexico

Chile

France

Puerto Rico

Russia

Colombia



FOREVER WITH JIMIN = 11 pic.twitter.com/qFaF4BZS5k — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) January 23, 2021

Jimin's solo songs

Besides being a member of BTS, Jimin often surprises his fans with solo songs. His solo songs include Lie, Into the Serendipity, Promise, and Filter. Earlier, the singer surprised his fans on Christmas by releasing a solo. The song Christmas Love was released on December 24 and it has over 21 million views on YouTube. After a day of the release, it received over 2 million plays on Soundcloud.

