Does Jimin From BTS Wear Glasses? Here's The Reason Why 'Lie' Singer Wears Glasses

K-pop band BTS is known for their fashion sense. Be it jewellery, glasses or even their dressing sense, the band make a fashion statement wherever they go. The Army has been known to question about BTS's Jimin and his glasses. The singer has often seen sporting glasses with his outfit. Does Jimin from BTS wear glasses? Read further to know more details.

Does Jimin from BTS wear glasses?

BTS's Jimin has been spotted wearing glasses as well as contact lenses. Even during the live sessions with his fans, he is often spotted wearing a glass that goes well with his outfit. In reality, Jimin only wears glasses for fashion purposes and has no prescription for wearing the glasses, as per cheatsheet.com. Apart from him, other members are often seen wearing lenses to improve their vision. Here are a few pictures of Jimin sporting glasses, check it out.

In this picture, Jimin is wearing glasses that have an appearance similar to the prescribed ones. It is square-shaped that compliments Jimin's face structure. In another picture, there is a collection of Jimin wearing different glasses. Check it out.

In an interview with Paste Magazine, Jimin talked about his fashion inspirations. He addressed that the stage garments or even the members of the group inspires him and helps him style a look. On the other hand, he also added that his fashion style also depends on how his day goes.

BTS Fashion

The K-pop boys are often seen styling their outfits according to the occasion. Be it their music videos or an award function, they try to match their outfit to a certain theme. In the music video of 'Black Swan', the boys opted for a whole black outfit where every member was wearing black from top to bottom and they changed to all white in the other half.

In the same interview with the magazine, Jungkook talked about how music and fashion complement each other. He also added that it is a different experience before the group shoots the video and after they watch the video. In another song, 'Boys With Luv', the members opted for pastel colour outfits.

