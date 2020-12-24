BTS' Jimin Surprises Fans With 'Christmas Love' Song, Calls It Favourite Childhood Memory

On December 24, 2020, BTS’ Jimin took to his official Twitter handle and surprised his fans with a present on Christmas Eve. He informed them about the release of his new song where he wished his fans Merry Christmas. The song is now available on Soundcloud and YouTube.

The title of the new Christmas tune is Christmas Love and is produced by Slow Rabbit, Jimin and RM. With the upbeat melody and Jimin’s beautiful words, the new Christmas tune is one of the bright Christmas songs for the holiday season.

BTS' Jimin pens a heartfelt note for his fans

Jimin, while releasing Christmas Love song, penned a long heartfelt message on the BTS blog page for his fans.

He wrote, “Hello Everyone this is Jimin. Did you all receive your Christmas gifts? I really wanted to surprise you with this song and I am glad that I was able to do so. The reason I came here today is to explain the reason why I released such a bright song during these difficult times. As you can tell from the lyrics of the song, it talks about my favourite childhood memory of seeing snow for the first time. I used the feeling I felt then to sing and create this song. As we grow up, it seems we begin to miss our childhood a lot more. Whether it’s the current situation or not, we always remember the time we were young and pure and we wish that we could go back to that time”. He further wrote that the responsibility that comes with growing up makes people pure young selves which also makes them mature.

He continued that he thinks growing up has also made him and others hide their emotions a little more. But, still, people have those feelings inside. He wrote, “Although, it’s childish, how about we express those feelings occasionally? I hope that that day will be today. All of you are worthy of love. So although it’s a little childish, I hope that everyone can enjoy it together”.

Jimin concluded, “I know what I wrote is nothing grand but I hope that everyone would be happy. I hope that you can reminisce the old days while listening to this song”.

As soon as the song was released on YouTube and their official web page, his fans were quick to like it and drop lovely comments in the comments section. Within three hours of Jimin's new song release, it already reached more than one million views on YouTube.

A fan commented, “Jimin singlehandedly brought my Christmas spirit back”. Another one commented, “I feel blessed by Jimin today's Christmas day. Not gonna lie” with a pair of red hearts. A user wrote, “Popular Opinion: Jimin saved ARMY Christmas spirit while being healed by his angelic voice”.

