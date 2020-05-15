Justin Bieber's Songs Featuring Popular American Rapper Big Sean

Justin Bieber, one of the biggest pop stars in the world has made records with many songs. Bieber started with songs that were considered being popular among teenagers and he quickly grew up to bag some of the top positions on Billboard charts with his later works over the years. The singer has dabbled in with various genre including R&B, electropop, bass guitar, guitar and several others. Some of his memorable hits include Baby, Sorry, What Do You Mean?, Bad day, Confident, Heartbreaker, One Less Lonely Girl and many more. The singer has collaborated with several other musical artists. Here, we bring to you Justin Bieber's songs where he collaborated with rapper Big Sean.

Justin Bieber's collaborations with Big Sean

As Long as You Love Me

As Long as You Love Me was the very first collaboration between Justin Bieber and Big Sean. The song that peaked at no 6 positions on Billboard charts is a very dramatic yet honest and relatable song. Big Sean's voice gives an extra edge for Justin Bieber's song. The song is one of the major highlights of Justin Bieber's songs.

Having a run time of 3:49 minutes, the music video also features Micheal Madsen. The music video marked Bieber to be the fifth Canadian musical artist to bag the position after Martin Solveig's appearance in Hello, in the year 2011.

No Pressure

With aims to promote Purpose album, Justin Bieber visited several TV shows and chat shows and even released some dance videos. Justin Bieber dropped several music videos for each of his soundtracks. Most of the video did not feature Justin Bieber but they feature of the greatest album's guests including Travis Scott, Diplo, Big Sean, and many more.

And of the songs from his Purpose: The Movement (2015) include No Pressure. The song is penned by Justin Biber and assisted by other songwriters including Jason ''Poo Bear'' Boyd, Dominic Jordon, Jimmy Giannos, and Sean Anderson. Check out the music video:

