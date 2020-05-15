Justin Bieber Collaborated With Chance The Rapper For These Songs

Justin Bieber's career has been a very interesting ride and his ability to create some of the greatest pop songs is highly lauded. Yet another thing that fans love is the pop star's collaborations with one or more prominent fellow musician friends. Bieber's collaborations end up becoming hits just like his singles. So, here are some of the top collaborations of Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper.

Justin Bieber's collaborations with Chance The Rapper

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's Inspirational Quotes That Can Inspire You To Live Your Dreams

Confident

The release of Confident featuring Chicago's Chance The Rapper marked to be one of the greatest releases of Canadian singer Justin Bieber. Having a run time of 4:08 minutes, the song is from the Canadian singer's second compilations titled, Journals. The song is penned by Justin Bieber along with Kenneth Coy, Maurice ''Verse'' Simmonds, and Chancelor Bennett. The song marked the last song from the digitally downloaded campaign titled 'Music Mondays', where a new song was released every Monday.

I'm the One

The is one of the biggest successful collaboration of the decade between Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper and other musical artists. The song also features Lil Wayne, Quavo, Dj Khaled. The song bearing some of the biggest stars in the hip-hop industry. It peaked at No. 1 position for straight a week on Billboard charts. The summer-defining superhit has something for everyone and Biber's soft-silky voice adds an extra edge to the whole song. Chance The Rapper's performance was highly lauded in the I'm the One.

No Brainer

No Brainer marked the collaboration of not only Justin Biber and Chance The Rapper but also DJ Khaled and Quavo. The song is a fun-featured-packed song, making it one of the superhit collaborations of prominent pop artists. The song dominated the Billboard charts at #5 spot. The summer-sequel hit enjoyed monstrous success and gained positive reviews.

ALSO READ | Hailey Baldwin Is Glad That Justin Bieber Postponed His 'Changes' Tour

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's Most Memorable Performances At Awards Shows; Check Out

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Announces Upcoming Album 'Çhanges' In A Fun Post With 'Dude With Sign'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.