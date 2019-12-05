Joe Jonas' Rendition To Ex Taylor Swift's Song 'Lover' Goes Viral; Watch Video

It is no secret that Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas have dated in the past. However, the two have left their past behind and moved on long back. Recently, Joe Jonas shared a video on Instagram where he is seen singing a Taylor Swift song. Towards the end of the video, Joe zooms in to Nick Jonas as he is engrossed in his phone while Joe says, that this is his brother. Joe gave a twist to Taylor Swift’s song, Lover. Fans were amused to see the video as Joe dedicates the song to his brother. Watch the video here.

Also read | Taylor Swift's Documentary 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana' Will Premiere At Sundance

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift’s relationship did not stand the test of time and had faced a lot of ups and downs during their time together. Later the duo called it splits and was in the news for their breakup. Following the breakup, Taylor penned the song Forever & Always, and as per reports, the song was dedicated for Joe as it had his written all over it. However, everything seems cool between Taylor and Joe as they seem to have resolved their issues.

Also read | Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Wedding: ‘Mr And Mrs Jonas’ Share Dream-like Picture That You Have To See

Their happy journey

The two seem happy in their individual lives as Joe Jonas is happily married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Joe and Sophie have been in the news for their six-month wedding anniversary. According to reports, the singer was recently spotted with his better-half, Sophie Turner in New York on a dinner date. While on the other hand, Taylor Swift spent her Thanksgiving abroad with her alleged boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The singer flew to London on Thursday from New York and spent the weekend there. As per reports, Taylor seems to be flying in and out of the country from a private jet. In London, she used a nondescript blacked-out car to arrive at Alwyn house and avoided going to private places.

Also read | ‘Queen Of Winterfell’ Sophie Turner Turns Elsa In New York Snow, Joe Jonas Shares Video

Also read | Taylor Swift Spends Thanksgiving In London With Rumoured Boyfriend Joe Alwyn; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.