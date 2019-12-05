Taylor Swift's Documentary 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana' Will Premiere At Sundance

Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary titled Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23. The streaming giant Netflix recently made this announcement through their official social media handle. Read on to know more details about Taylor Swift’s documentary.

Taylor Swift, after having a long, controversial battle with her former record label, performed a medley of her old songs at the AMAs. During her much-publicised battle with Big Machine Label, Taylor Swift had mentioned that the record label was not allowing her to use her former records in an undisclosed Netflix documentary. But now, the streaming giant Netflix finally announced the title of Taylor’s documentary. Taylor’s documentary titled Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

TAYLOR SWIFT: MISS AMERICANA

Dir. Lana Wilson



A raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice. pic.twitter.com/ElUuMbmKAS — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 4, 2019

The documentary’s director and Emmy winner Lana Wilson in an official statement spoke about this project about the film. She described the documentary as a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of the current generation. She further added that through the documentary, viewers will get an inside look at Swift’s transformational period and see her learn to embrace her role as not only a songwriter and a performer but also as a woman who harnessed the full power of her voice.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is produced by Tremolo Production. Academy Award winners Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, and Christine O’Malley will also be serving as the producers for this documentary. Apart from this documentary, Taylor Swift also received three awards at this year’s American Music Awards. The Lover singer also won the battle against her former record label and performed a medley of her songs. Taylor Swift is also set to receive the first-ever 'Woman of the Decade' Award during the Women in Music ceremony. Taylor Swift’s documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is slated to release on Netflix in early next year.

