Times When Chrissy Teigen Appeared In John Legend's Music Videos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's love story has inspired millions of fans. The two have given much more to their fans than some adorable pictures on their social media handles. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have also worked together in TV shows, music videos and more. Read about the times when John Legend's songs featuring Chrissy Teigen:

READ:Chrissy Teigen Clicks Adorable Photo Of Husband John Legend With Their Kids

John Legend's songs starring Chrissy Teigen

READ:Chrissy Teigen Surprised To Learn That John Legend Will Be In 'This Is Us' Season 4

1) Love Me Now

John Legend's popular song Love Me Now stars John himself and wife Chrissy Teigen. The song's lyrics are extremely soul-soothing and talk of how one must forget the future and love their partner. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are seen in the video, with several intimate. The song's video is a must-watch for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend fans. It is a part of John Legend's popular album, Darkness and Light.

READ:John Legend Tries On Wife Chrissy Teigen's Clip-on Hair Extension; See Picture

2) All Of Me

Another popular song by John Legend that stars himself and wife Chrissy Teigen is All of Me. The lyrics of the song make one think of how the song is truly dedicated by John to his wife, Chrissy. John Legend songs have been popular for the longest time now and this one is one of his most revered numbers. The lyrics of the song are mentioned below:

"What would I do without your smart mouth? Drawing me in, and you kicking me out You've got my head spinning, no kidding, I can't pin you down What's going on in that beautiful mind I'm on your magical mystery ride And I'm so dizzy, don't know what hit me, but I'll be alright"

READ:Chrissy Teigen's Has Hilarious Twitter Meltdown After John Legend's Epic Dinner "faux Pas"

3) Stereo

This is another popular song by John Legend. In the song, one can see John and Chrissy getting intimate. John Legend songs are mostly comprised of some beautiful lyrics with deep meanings and this is one of them.

READ:John Legend Recalls Being A Victim Of Racism, Says 'my Life Now Is A Different Experience'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.