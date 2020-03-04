Top TV Shows Starring Chrissy Teigen And John Legend You Must Check Out

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are among the most popular celebrities in the world today. The popular couple is famous for a number of reasons. Apart from doing music videos together, Teigen and John Legend both have a large fan base on their social media platforms. Listed below are some of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's popular TV shows together.

Chrissy Teigen and John legend TV shows

1) A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy

This is one of the most popular shows starring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. It is an American Christmas special variety show that showcases the John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Christmas and the things the couple does during the holidays. The show was produced by John Legend; Chrissy Teigen; Katy Mullan; Erik Flannigan; Ty Stiklorius; Rob English; and Mike Jackson.

2) 2015 Billboard Music Awards

This is another popular show that starred multiple celebrities. The show was hosted by Ludacris and Chrissy Teigen. It was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wherein renowned musicians were honored for their achievements.

3) NBC's New Year's Eve

This was another show starring celebs like Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen, Leslie Jones, Keith Urban and more. The show was filled with special musical performances and surprise guests as America waited for the iconic ball drop at midnight. The show ran for many years.

4) Lip Sync Battle

This was another popular show back in its time largely loved by the audience. The show had some famous celebrities compete against each other to perform the best lip sync of famous songs with the help of props and costumes. The show was hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen. The show also won many awards.

