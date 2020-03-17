'Today Show' Hosts Roker & Melvin Stop Co-hosting As Staffer Tests Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus or COVID-19’s latest victim has been the Today Show staffers. Recently, two of the Today Show hosts have taken an off from their duty after they came in contact with a crew member who tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, this colleague worked on the third hour of the Today Show.

'Today Show' staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus is causing a major loss to the global entertainment industry. Many film and TV productions have been shut down or halted for a while. Now, according to a media portal’s report, the latest entertainment shows to be affected by Coronavirus is none other than NBC’s Today Show.

According to a media portal’s report, a Today Show staffer test positive for COVID-19. Later on, he came in contact with Today Show hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker. This led both the popular Today Show hosts to take an off from their hosting duties.

We learned late last night a colleague on the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for COVID-19.



Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off while we map that colleague’s close contacts. pic.twitter.com/aVHJpMU1Fj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2020

Craig Melvin and Al Roker’s co-anchor Savannah Guthrie confirmed the news about her co-hosts’ absence on the recently aired episode. Savannah Guthrie said on a personal note for their show, Last night they learned that a colleague of theirs in the third hour of Today tested positive for Coronavirus. Savannah Guthrie further added that out of abundant caution, Craig Melvin and Al Roker have taken the morning off.

The Today Show host also added that Melvin and Al have taken the morning off to trace their contacts and get an update about the current situation. The hosts also promised their viewers to keep them posted. For those of you who are not aware of this, the Today Show has also suspended the live audiences that gather around their shoe at the 30 Rockefeller Plaza since March 12.

