John Legend Opens Up About His New Album 'Bigger Love' And His Thoughts On Quarantine

John Legend recently announced that he will be releasing a new album in 2020. The new album is titled Bigger Love and fans are eagerly waiting to hear this album. John Legend had released his last album on Christmas of 2018, and, after the announcement of the new album, his fans' excitement knows no bounds. He was recently seen on the cover of a magazine where he spilt some tea about his next project. He also was seen talking about quarantine concerts and his views on the ongoing pandemic. Read here to know more.

John Legend's new album, quarantine concerts, and the pandemic

John Legend recently took to his Instagram and released several pictures while he was promoting his upcoming album. In the post, he was seen styled by Dave Thomas in a Dior outfit. While he shared the pictures, he also expressed to the magazine his views about his new album. He revealed he does not know what is going to happen. He then added that he has a lot of music that he wants people to hear and he is finishing the album soon and wants to put it out. He also expressed that he wanted people around him when he launched the album but it might not happen due to the pandemic. Take a look at the post here.

Apart from this, John is enjoying his time in self-isolation. He took to his Instagram to share pictures of his wife and his kids. he also was seen singing for his fan in his Instagram posts. Take a look at it here.

