John Legend Plays Hide And Seek With His Kids While Being Homebound Amid Lockdown

Model and author Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram account and revealed that her husband, Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend has been spending his time by playing Hide and Seek with their kids during the lockdown. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been homebound with their two kids, Luna, 4 and 22 months old son Miles. A few weeks back, John Legend told an online news portal that the couple are finding out new ways to keep their kids occupied. Check out the video shared by Chrissy Teigen of the father and his children here.

John Legend’s children

John Legend’s children Miles and Luna are seen trying to find John Legend who is hidden behind a curtain as they play hide and seek. While John Legend is seen staying extremely still, Luna runs around the room trying to find her father. Miles is the first one to spot John Legend’s hiding place and goes on to stand beside him behind the curtain.

Luna soon notices her brother and finds John Legend hiding behind the curtain. She smiles as she spots her father who then comes out from his hiding spot. Chrissy Teigen can be seen telling her son that he gave his father’s hiding place away by standing beside him. The video was shared by Chrissy Teigen on her Instagram story.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been making the most of their time with their kids. While the couple has been keeping their kids entertained by planning an exotic wedding for their toys and cooking healthy food. They have also been holding family board meetings and groovy dance sessions.

A few days back, Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her kids playing the piano. In the video, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s children are seen sitting in front of the piano. While Luna tries to play the piano her brother disturbs her by pressing a few keys. Luna is seen politely asking Miles if she can play the piano alone for some time. To which Miles replies with a sweet ‘no’. Fans of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend appreciated how the siblings were nice to one another.

