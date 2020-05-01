Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Win The Internet With This Superbowl Spot | Watch

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend always make a graceful appearance with a mix of hilarity. Teigen’s Instagram is full of aesthetic photos. She also has impeccable instincts when it comes to fashion and often serves her sharpest looks, inspiring her fans and followers. She and John appeared in the Super Bowl commercial. It was during the second quarter of the Chiefs49-ers Superbowl when they appeared in the ad. Let's take a look at the fashionable couple's commercial below.

Also read: Here's How Chrissy Teigen Is Spending Quarantine Time With Her Children | See Pictures Here

I HAVE A SUPERBOWL COMMERCIAL! John also in it but who cares I have most of it and he just makes faces!! They let me talk!!!!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 24, 2020

Luxury car retailer Genesis Motors unveiled its grand Super Bowl commercial on January 29. The commercial starred John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The hilarious spot featured Legend and Teigen ditching the ‘old luxury’ crowd and entering the new, young luxury era, unveiling the luxury SUV. The ad reportedly caused a spike on the Genesis website. The commercial gained a lot of attention, reportedly more than any other automobile commercial.

Also read: Chrissy Teigen And Beau John Legend Host A Special Wedding For Daughter's Stuffed Animals, Read Here

Making an announcement from the gigantic staircase, Teigen calls out various party guests - "guy who thinks his loud suit's a personality," "woman who claims she hasn't had any plastic surgery" and "lady who goes to Asia once and suddenly thinks she's spiritual" -- all this before revealing "young luxury" in the form of the new Genesis GV80 SUV. They then greet them goodbye before driving away in the 'new, young luxury'. Legend also made a reference to the "sexiest man alive" title he had last year.

Also read: This Is How Chrissy Teigen & Other Hollywood Celebrities Spent Their Weekend, Read Here

Legend misses pulling the luxury car up to the mansion at the right time, which quashes Teigen's moment. When she approaches the vehicle, he won't let her into the car without saying the password, which is ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. The commercial has a hilarious tone to it, especially with Chrissy and John in it.

Also read: Chrissy Teigen Is A Social Butterfly And These Pictures Are Proof Of The Same

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.