John Lennon's 40th Death Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About The Iconic Musician

Music lovers commemorate the day December 8 as the famous co-lead vocalist and the rhythm guitarist of the Beatles, John Lennon was shot dead on this day. Almost four decades ago, on December 8, John had a busy day planned on his plate, before he was shot fatally in New York. On John Lennon’s 40th death anniversary, here’s remembering the iconic musician with intriguing lesser-known facts about his life.
GIMME SOME TRUTH. 📢 SHARE THIS MESSAGE! This October 9th, to celebrate John Lennon's 80th birthday, join us for an online celebration of John's life to celebrate our community, creativity and connection. Raising the spirit of peace and love - with great artists, great people and great songs. Share John's words and sing his songs on your Social Media feeds using the tags @JohnLennon and #GIMMESOMETRUTH. We will be curating all the highlights along with previously unseen and unheard John Lennon music and films on John's birthday, 9th October at johnlennon.com.
