John Lennon's 40th Death Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About The Iconic Musician

Music lovers commemorate the day December 8 as the famous co-lead vocalist and the rhythm guitarist of the Beatles, John Lennon was shot dead on this day. Almost four decades ago, on December 8, John had a busy day planned on his plate, before he was shot fatally in New York. On John Lennon’s 40th death anniversary, here’s remembering the iconic musician with intriguing lesser-known facts about his life.

John Lennon’s lesser-known facts:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • As per Wion, John Lennon loved cats. He owned about 16 cats starting from his childhood through his days with Beatles. As per the outlet, he named one of his cats as Jesus which sparked serious controversy.
  • No one is yet sure where the remains of John Lennon have been placed. After his untimely demise, wife Yoko One claimed that his remains have been cremated, but she never revealed where they are to anyone. It is speculated, that Yoko Ono scattered them at the Strawberry Fields in Central Park.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • During the last years of his life, John Lennon was legally blind. He discovered that his eyesight has become extremely week and without glasses, he couldn’t see anything.
  • John Lennon signed an autograph for the man who killed him. According to Wion, On December 8. 1980, the day when John was murdered, he signed a copy of his latest album ‘Double Fantasy’ for Mark David Chapman, the same person who shot him to death later that day.
  • As per a report by RadioX, the musician was also investigated by the FBI. In 1971, when the singer arrived in New York, FBI opened a file on Lennon, suspecting him of influencing the youth with radical politics. However, the extent of their surveillance wasn’t uncovered until the 1990s.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • The musician found it very difficult to drive a car. Lennon didn’t pass his driving test until he was 25. Although he cleared the test, but he didn’t drive much even after that due to his famous white Mini crashing accident on a trip to Scotland in 1969.
  • While John was a teenager, his father went missing and his mother passeD away after being hit by a car in 1958. After the  incident, aunt Mimi raised him at Liverpool.
  • Throughout his life, John Lennon used many pseudonyms. He has recorded under the names Dr Winston O’Boogie, Fred Zimmerman, the Reverend Fred Ghurkin, Mel Torment, Johnny Rhythm.

