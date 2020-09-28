Lennon's Glasses Valued Up To £40k To Go Under Hammer At The Beatles Memorabilia Auction

In a bid to celebrate the ‘world’s greatest’ pop group, The Beatles, Sotheby’s is hosting an online auction of the band’s memorabilia. From a signed copy of the Fab Four’s first single from 1962, ‘Love Me Do’, to a pair of John Lennon’s glasses, sales include several lots dating from after the band’s dissolution 50 years back. According to the official website, the auction house is offering a compelling selection that traces The Beatles from ‘schooldays to global superstardom’.

The sale offers items spanning the band’s entire performing career. Items such as a teachers’ list of John Lennon’s school misdemeanours, to handbills advertising some of their early concerts in the Liverpool area, to a belt worn by Lennon on stage in Hamburg, several items will be up for auction. There will also be a range of personal items, notably Lennon’s familiar round glasses, valued at 30,000 to 40,000 pounds.

'The Beatles extraordinary world'

Sotheby’s website read, “Fine art photographs and posters provide a fine range of visually compelling representations of The Beatles’s fascinating and ever-changing global public image. A different view of the band is granted by a number of items relating to the “fifth Beatle”, manager Brian Epstein, include his Cartier watch, his address book, and several others, whilst various business documents trace yet another aspect of the band’s development and history”.

The auction, which began on September 23, will be closing on October 1. The sale will be concluding with a notable guitar with a ‘fascinating history’ that was inscribed by Lennon in the mid-70s. The online event will end with contemporary artwork that ‘looks back with a warmth at The Beatles’ extraordinary world, suffused with love, music and optimism’.

(Images: Sothebys/Website)

