'The Beatles' Star Paul McCartney Confesses He Enjoys Listening To BTS; Read More

Legendary singer-songwriter Paul McCartney, during an interview with the host of the Podcast Smartless, was heard endlessly praising the Korean boyband, BTS. During the episode, McCartney spoke about how he feels nice to see a group of young kids (A direct reference to BTS) go through what they did in their early years. The 1960s is known as the decade when Beatlemania was at centerstage. Interestingly enough, BTS has been dubbed as "The Beatles of the 21st century" by many.

What Did McCartney Say About BTS?

While speaking to the podcast host, McCartney was heard going over a multitude of topics. One of those was his observations on the now-eminent 7-member boy band. It so happened that the host of the podcast asked Paul McCartney whether there were any boybands that McCartney enjoyed listening to. At this point, without hesitation, McCartney, 78, responded with BTS. While dwelling on the reasons behind why McCartney said that he thinks the band is going through what they faced during the Beatlemania in the ’60s.

McCartney even spoke about how, although he couldn’t sing even one of their songs, he liked listening to them. This is said to be the first time that McCartney has been heard singing praises for the boyband. A year earlier, during an interview with legendary talk show host/comedian Stephen Colbert, McCartney acknowledged that BTS is, at the moment, one of the biggest bands in the world.

About BTS:

BTS, in a span of five to seven years, have transcended their own geographical boundaries and achieved the status of a worldwide phenomenon. BTS’ Fan Base, specifically the one that resides in South East Asia, is known as the BTS army. A piece on Forbes had compared the band to The Beatles little over a year ago.

In response to the parallel that was drawn, BTS member, RM, said that they were humbled and honoured to be compared to a band like that. The member also said that at the end of the day, they are just a group of boys trying to spread love, happiness and positive energy in the world. And the fact that somebody even used the name of their band and that of The Beatles in the same sentence is enough for them.

