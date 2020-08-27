John Lennon's Killer Denied Parole Bid For The Eleventh Time; Read Details

John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman lost his 11th bid to be freed from his life sentence. This happened after the parole board cancelled his request. Chapman murdered the Beatles singer outside Lennon's apartment in Manhattan, almost 40 years ago, on December 8, 1980.

John Lennon's killer denied parole

The Board of Parole panel members who interviewed John Lennon's killer on August 10 did not disclose the reasons behind the decision of cancelling his bid. The interview took place at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo. 55-year-old Chapman, a few years ago, said that he is no more a 'troubled young man who killed the world's most popular musician to gain a bad reputation'. In a previous Parole interview of his in August 2018, he said that was a 'changed man' and 'a religious Christian who would welcome freedom' even though he said he did not deserve it.

John Lennon was 40 at the time of his death. He was returning home from a late-night recording session of his Double Fantasy album on December 8, 1980. John Lennon's killer was waiting for him to return home so he could shoot him. When he returned to his home on Upper West Side of Manhattan, he was shot four times continuously in front of Yoko Ono, Lennon's wife. Mark Chapman was allegedly a Lennon fan who had flown all the way from Hawai. He had stated that he took this action as he was raged by John Lennon's way of living public statements, especially his controversial remark, "Beatles are more popular than Jesus''.

John Lennon's wife Ono, who is 87, opposed Chapman's release when he was eligible for parole. Jonas Herbsman, Yoko Ono's attorney, said that she submitted comments to the parole board which are “consistent with the prior letters.” Chapman kept receiving anguished letters for the pain he caused after murdering the iconic musician.

