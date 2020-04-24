Paul McCartney Opens Up About The Beatles' Split And Relationship With John Lennon

Back in September 2018, Paul McCartney was seen on the set of The Howard Stern Show, where he talked about The Beatles and his relationship with John Lennon and Ringo. He also talked about who broke the band and how it all went. Read on to know more about The Beatles from the perspective of Paul McCartney:

ALSO READ | Lisa Ray's Coronavirus Prevention Post Has The Beatles Written All Over It

Paul McCartney on The Beatles and John Lennon

In his interview with Howard Stern, back in 2018, Paul McCartney was asked about who broke up The Beatles. Stern said, “who knows who broke up… everyone has a theory.” McCartney said that it was John Lennon who broke up the band. Stern was surprised at this and asked McCartney that he broke it up and tried “to pin it on” McCartney, to which he said that John did not pin it on him, it just came out that way.

He further said that there was a meeting where Lennon came and said that he was leaving the group. McCartney further talked about John Lennon and Yoko’s relationship. It was rumoured that it was Yoko, who caused The Beatles to break up. But John Lennon had discarded this back in September 1971.

McCartney stated that John loved strong women, his mother and aunty were strong women and Yoko was a strong woman. He said that the band used to think that she was a bit intrusive, as she used to sit with the band during their recording session. But now, looking back at that, John Lennon was really in love with Yoko, and the band respected that.

ALSO READ |The Beatles: Here Are Top 10 Interesting Facts About The Iconic English Rock Band

McCartney further stated that they had weaponised their songs, which were written for each other. In fact, Too Many People by McCartney, was written for John Lennon. He further said that this trend did not last long and they got over it.

Talking about Yoko, Lennon had said that she should get the credits for a lot of The Beatles songs, instead of calling her the lady who broke their band. He further stated that a girl cannot break The Beatles. He stated that the band was drifting apart on their own.

ALSO READ | Peter Jackson’s 'The Beatles' Documentary Gets September Release Date

For the unversed, Peter Jackson is working on The Beatles documentary and it will be made from unseen Let It Be footages. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this film. It will be released by Disney and the dates have not been announced yet.

ALSO READ | 3 Best Places In Uttarakhand Every Beatles' Fan Must Visit Once





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.