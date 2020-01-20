Juice Wrld: Lyrics Of His Popular Song 'Legends', Explained

Jarad Anthony Higgins was popularly known as Juice Wrld. He was a popular American rapper, singer, and songwriter who received fame at a very young age. He rose to fame with his song, All Girls Are the Same. He also sang the song, "Lucid Dreams" which helped him gain further contracts. His debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance received fame and some critical comments as well. The popular singer passed away last year on the 8th of December, 2019 at the tender age of 21 years. Fans were appalled with this news but many wonder whether his popular song 'Legends' spoke of his demise. Listed below are the lyrics of his popular song 'Legends' and an in-depth explanation of the same.

READ: Hollywood Actors From Luke Perry To Juice WRLD Who Passed Away In 2019

Juice Wrld's popular song, 'Legends' and its meaning

READ: Juice Wrld's Death Came In At The Most Unexpected Point Of His Career As Per His Net Worth

The song was released in the year 2018 and pays homage to deceased rappers Lil Peep and XXXTentacion. Many fans wonder whether the song and its lyrics predicted Juice Wrld's demise, especially with the line from the song, "What's the 27 club? / We ain't making it past 21." The song starts with Juice Wrld saying as to how he usually has answers but this time finds himself in silence. He talks about dying young in the song and how all legends seem to die young. He also says how he does not want to be a legend as they seem to all die out. He also talks about going through paranoia and keeping a gun and how he is wanting to change the world. The lyrics of the song are listed below.

READ:Juice WRLD Death: Was Drug Overdose The Reason Behind The Singer's Demise?

"I usually have an answer to the question

But this time I'm gon' be quiet (this time)

Ain't nothing like the feeling of uncertainty, the eeriness of silence

This time, it was so unexpected

Last time, it was the drugs he was lacing

All legends fall in the making

Sorry truth, dying young, demon youth.."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.