Hollywood Actors From Luke Perry To Juice WRLD Who Passed Away In 2019

There have been some shocking and unexpected deaths that gripped Hollywood this year. Danny Aiello, Juice WRLD and many other left for their heavenly abode. Take a look at some famous personalities who passed away in 2019.

Danny Aiello

With recent Hollywood deaths that are coming in the news, the recent shocking news came with the passing away of the Godfather 2 actor Danny Aiello. The actor starred in many movies like Do the Right Thing, Once upon a time in America, and Moonstruck to name a few. The actor died at the age of 86 on December 12, after suffering from a brief illness. The actor will be remembered for his iconic portrayal in Godfather 2 among several others.

Juice WRLD

The young rapper Juice WRLD also passed away this December 8th at a mere age of 21. Jarad Anthony Higgins (his real name) died after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway airport. Although the actual reason for the death is not unknown the officials suspect drug overdose. The Lucis Dreams singer was famous for his singles like All Girls Are the Same, Armed and Dangerous, Lean wit Me, and Wasted and will be remembered in the music community for a long time.

Marie Fredriksson (Roxette)

Marie Fredriksson who belonged to the Swedish rock music duo Roxette recently passed away at an age of 61 on December 9. Fredriksson was suffering from a long battle from cancer. The musical duo Roxette is remembered for their iconic classic songs like It Must Have Been Love and Listen to Your Heart. Roxette was known for songs in rock, pop and soft rock genre.

Luke Perry

One of the television's famous actor and performer Luke Perry passed away unexpectedly at the age of 52 on March 4, 2019, to the dismay of his fans all over the world. The late actor who was shooting for Riverdale during that time suffered a massive stroke five days earlier to his death and was under hospitalization. Luke is endearingly loved by his fans, friends and family who mourned on his unexpected death. Luke Perry was famous for shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale.

Cameron Boyce

20-year-old Cameron Boyce who was famous for Disney shows like Descendants and the television series Jessie passed away at an early age on July 6 this year. Cameron Boyce left the world after suffering a seizure from the long medical condition for which he was being treated for. The Grown Ups star was one of the upcoming most promising Hollywood actors who gained immense popularity and love starring in numerous Disney shows.

