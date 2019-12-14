Juice Wrld's Death Came In At The Most Unexpected Point Of His Career As Per His Net Worth

Juice Wrld was a much-loved American rapper who was famous for his songs like Lucid Dreams, Bandit, and Lean Wit Me. His net worth was reportedly close to $3 million. The rapper passed away on December 8, 2019. He had a seizure attack at the Midway International Airport of Chicago. His sad demise came as a shock to of his listeners. Juice Wrld was just 21 years old when he passed away. His unfortunate death is considered a loss to humanity as well as the rap world. His family and friend mourn his loss.

Juice Wrld’s net worth

Juice Wrld was a young mind in the American rap industry. His work was loved by listeners across the world. He reportedly had a net worth of $3 million. His income came in from music platforms, concerts, and collaborations. He allegedly owned a variety of cars including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. He also owned a line of merchandise which included T-shirt, hoodies, socks, and many more things.

Juice Wrld started his career in his freshman year of high school. He released his first track on SoundCloud, which was titled Forever. The song was quick to gain recognition amongst listeners. He was initially known by the name JuicetheKidd. Hid debut album was released in June 2017. The song was Lucid Dreams and is still considered one of the greatest hits delivered by the artist. His most successful publicly known financial deal was when he was signed to Interscope records for 3 million Dollars. He has also appeared on talk shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! He seemed to be at the height of his success at the time of his untimely demise.

Juice Wrld family

Juice Wrld lived in Los Angeles, California, US. He has an older brother who is on Instagram by the name ‘nolimit_gmoney’. His parents reportedly divorced when he was 3 years old and his mother raised him as a single parent. Juice Wrld was considered one of the best talents in the rap industry. His work is evergreen and will be remembered in the times to come.

