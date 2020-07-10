Juice Wrld's Latest Album 'Legends Never Die' Releases 7 Months After The Rapper's Death

Almost seven months after the rapper’s demise, Juice Wrld’s last album Legends Never Die has released. Jarad Anthony Higgins, who was popularly known as Juice Wrld, passed away in December last year at the age of 21. In an official statement, Juice Wrld’s team said that Legends Never Die shines a light on all the singers and musicians that deeply impacted the life and music of the late rapper.

Read | Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

When did Juice Wrld's ‘Legends Never Die’ release?

Legends Never Die released on July 10, 2020. The rapper’s last work is a 15 track album and features the track Life's a Mess which is a collaboration with American singer and songwriter Halsey. Life’s a Mess was released prior to the album’s release on July 6, 2020, and expressed the tribulations of love, with lyrics like

"Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody That made promises to give you the world? Um I really hope they held you down I really hope it was no lying 'Cause when heartbreaks it feels like the world's gone."

Read | Lil Wayne hints at a new Carter VI album, says "my favorite Carter album is the next one"

How did Juice Wrld die?

Rapper Juice Wrld died on December 8, 2020, at Chicago's Midway International Airport. The rapper had turned 21, six days earlier. As per the reports of a media portal, autopsy and toxicology reports revealed that the rapper's death was the result of "oxycodone and codeine toxicity.” In addition, a media portal reported that, as per his autopsy report, the manner of his death was revealed to be accidental.

Read | Beyonce to release new visual album 'Black Is King' on the digital platform; Read details

According to some reports, the Chicago police claimed that they were called to assist federal and state agents who were present at a private terminal at the airport. Reportedly, the Chicago police and the federal agents were there to receive the jet carrying Higgins, as it was suspected to contain "a large number of narcotics”. A statement from the medical examiner has revealed that during the investigation, the 21-year-old male suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to have a seizure.

Read | Lil Durk drops the deluxe edition for 'Just Cause Y'all Waited 2' album; Read details here

Juice Wrld Songs From Legends Never Die

The Life’s a Mess track in Legends Never Die is accompanied by a touching video. The video shows a street artist who is slowly spray-painting a canvas throughout. By the song’s end, the canvas is filled with a picture of Juice Wrld embracing Halsey. While it was released only earlier this week, the song has already amassed over 5 million views on YouTube.

Two other songs from Juice Wrld Album Legends Never Die were also released ahead of the album. One of them is Righteous, which is Juice Wrld's first posthumous single. The second one is Tell Me U Luv Me, which is a collaboration with fellow 21-year-old rapper Trippie Redd. In the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Juice Wrld was named the ‘Top New Artist’.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.