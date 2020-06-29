Beyonce To Release New Visual Album 'Black Is King' On The Digital Platform; Read Details

Much to the surprise of the fans, Disney Plus announced a new visual album from Beyonce titled Black Is King, inspired by the film The Lion King. The album will be aired on the streaming service on July 3, just a year after the first anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s The Lion King remake. A one-minute teaser trailer for “Black Is King” dropped on June 27on beyonce.com.

As per reports, the visual album is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, which was released last year in conjunction with the Disney picture and stars the album’s featured artists and some special guest appearances. The Beyoncé-produced album features Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, and Jessie Reyez, as well as African artists including Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa, and Salatiel.

As per various media reports, Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that inform and rebuilds the present. It's a story of how the people left most broken has an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future. Beyoncé’s visual album reimagines lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity.

The visual album Black Is King pays tribute to voyages of Black families throughout time. It tells the story of a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.

Meanwhile, on June 10, Beyoncé surprises her fans as she dropped her new track “Black Parade". The song was co-written with her husband Jay-Z. It is focused on Black empowerment and centered on the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd by police.

