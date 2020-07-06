Lil Wayne Hints At A New Carter VI Album, Says "my Favorite Carter Album Is The Next One"

Lil Wayne fans will soon get another album from the famous rapper. In an exclusive interview with Variety, the artist revealed that he is working on his next album and it will soon be released. In the interview, he also spoke about his new radio show and several other aspects in terms of his music and lifestyle. However, fans of Wayne were delighted to know that they will soon be getting the next Carter album.

Lil Wayne confirms the arrival of The Carter VI album

The Carter series is one of the most loved and popular series of albums released by Lil Wayne over the course of his career. The rapper is known for dropping some hard-hitting songs along with some feel-good party numbers as well. Lil Wayne rose to popularity as his Carter series grew in fame and hence many fans were attracted to his music. Thus, The Carter Vi is something that true fans of Lil Wayne were looking forward to and hence as revealed by Lil Wayne himself, The Carter VI is in works. In the exclusive interview, Lil Wayne was asked a question about his favourite Carter album. The interviewer also mentioned that it is a question sent by a fan. Lil Wayne simply answered by saying that his favourite Carter album will be the next one.

This news by Lil Wayne came as a delight to many fans who expressed their happiness all over social media. Thus, as per reports by the news portal, The Carter VI is currently in works and it is unsure when the album will be released. However, Lil Wayne has kept himself busy during this quarantine season other than working on his next album. The rapper has begun to host Young Money Radio, a radio channel in which he invites guests from the entertainment industry and has a chat with them. Lil Wayne in the interview also mentioned that most of the times, he simply just asks spontaneous questions to his guests and does not have a format or a list of set questions. Speaking about his newly found radio channel, Lil Wayne mentioned that he was surprised to see the amount of positive response his show got. He added that he is unsure of how long he will keep the show running, however, Lil Wayne said that he is having a blast with it.

