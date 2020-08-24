Jung Hae-In All Set To Star In A Korean Drama Alongside Blackpink's Jisoo: Reports

As per a report published in Scoompi.com, South Korean star Jung Hae In is reportedly in talks with the SKY Castle Creators to join Kim Hye Yoon and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in a new K-pop drama. Titled Snowdrop, FNC entertainments responded to the rumours and mentioned that Jung Hae is currently reviewing the project, added the report. The report further suggested that Jung Hae has been offered many projects along with Snowdrop.

Also Read | BLACKPINK's Jisoo Opens Up About Band's Much-awaited Collaboration With Selena Gomez

Details about 'Snowdrop'

However, earlier this month, a few details were shared by the makers of Snowdrop. The upcoming South Korean drama will be directed by Jo Hyun Tak. Yoo Hyun Mi, who had previously worked with Sky Castle for a successful drama, has been roped in as the screenwriter. It was also confirmed that Jisoo, who is the member of the famous South Korean Girl gang, has been roped in to play a lead character in the show.

Also Read | BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Tease About Collab 'Ice Cream' Through First-ever Video Call

Fans react:

Sooo the man who got me into dramas with this two beautiful girl? Together? pic.twitter.com/hnVUm4KZvI — katherine 💜 (@kathyvargs) August 24, 2020

As much as I love jisoo she’s the rookie of the rookies in the kdrama world at the moment sis if anyone was doing “charity” it’s be jung hae in he’s extremely well established and respected ☠️ pic.twitter.com/XIaZs1kU1Y — ꒰ hanhani (@_ckdmsdn_) August 24, 2020

I think they will be a love triangle but I hope jisoo will be the main female character (that's what i signed up for thou hahaha) — CHECK MY 📌TWEET (@h3ybeach) August 24, 2020

All about Jung Hae-in

Jung Hae-in dipped his toes into the movie business in the year 2013 with an appearance in AOA Black's music video for Moya. He officially debuted with the TV series Bride of the Century, which features actor Lee Hong-gi and Yang Jin-sung in the leading roles. Aired on TV Chosun, the story of the romantic drama revolves around a family curse that causes the first wife of the firstborn son to die.

Also Read | BLACKPINK's Jisoo Opens Up About Band's Much-awaited Collaboration With Selena Gomez

However, Jung Hae-in's claim to fame was In 2017, when he amassed immense popularity with his performance in fantasy romance series While You Were Sleeping. Jung is currently gearing up for his next romance drama A Piece of Your Mind, in which he will be seen alongside Chae Soo-bin. He was last seen in Start-Up.

Also Read | BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Tease About Collab 'Ice Cream' Through First-ever Video Call

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.