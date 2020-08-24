BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Tease About Collab 'Ice Cream' Through First-ever Video Call

K-pop group BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez are all set to release the pop song, Ice Cream this month. As the release date nears, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez took to a video to express their excitement about the much-awaited collaboration. Earlier when the news first came out, Selena Gomez made it official by sharing a picture of the theme poster on her Instagram. Likewise, BLACKPINK also shared ‘save the date’ and first look reveals posters on their social media accounts.

BLACKPINK's song 'Ice cream' with Selena to come out soon

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez got on a video call together. At the start of the music video, one can hear some peppy opening beats. Further in the video, the call connects and then BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez can be seen on the screen. The video starts by BLACKPINK members sharing their excitement regarding the collab.

Selena Gomez then thanked the group for staying awake late at night. The member Rose says, “we are a fan” and we are super excited about this. Selena responded by saying, “it was always a dream to do this,” this made the girls squeal with excitement. Selena also said, “I am stoked” to do this.

It will be a first time for Selena Gomez to be collaborating with any K-pop group. However, BLACKPINK has collaborated with pop stars like Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa before this. With the former, they have the song Sour Candy and with the latter they have released the song Kiss and Make-Up in the past.

The track Ice Cream will be out on August 28th at midnight, as per the eastern standard time. BLACKPINK revealed the first-ever photo poster with Jisoo in it. The fun pink and brown theme is taking over the background in the photo. The countdown until the release is also mentioned i.e. D-4. Selena Gomez posted two pictures related to the title reveal for the song. One on her feed and another one of her pictures, savouring ice cream, in the Insta story. She even shared the above-mentioned video.

Check out the posts shared by the two pop giants-

