BLACKPINK's Jisoo Opens Up About Band's Much-awaited Collaboration With Selena Gomez

When the K-pop girl band BLACKPINK announced that their upcoming single is going to be a collaboration with another female pop star, several fan theories by 'BLINKS' started making rounds on social media. However, it was later revealed that the artist they're set to collaborate with, is none other than Selena Gomez. Soon after the news broke the internet, ardent fans of the pop sensation as well as the K-pop group couldn't hold back but express their excitement across social media platforms.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo opens up about collaboration with Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK's leader Jisoo has currently been busy with promotions after becoming the global beauty ambassador for Dior. The South Korean singer-actor also featured on two different versions of Maria Clarkie's September issue as a cover model. Thus, during her cover shoot interview with Soompi, Jisoo opened up BLACKPINK's highly-anticipated collaboration with Selena Gomez.

When she was asked about her experience of working with Gomez, the 25-year-old replied saying she didn't get the opportunity of working with the Same Old Love singer in person. She also added that a lot of communication went in to finish the song and they also had to adjust to one another's schedules. Later, Jisoo was all-praise about the 28-year-old as she said that Selena Gomez is a widely renowned personality, but when she saw Gomez putting forth her suggestions with a leisurely attitude, she felt that the American singer was an extremely cool and a respectful person.

On August 17, the Lose You to Love Me singer created quite a buzz online as she took to Instagram to tease her upcoming track with BLACKPINK. She shared a picture of what looks like an ice cream truck and wrote, "SELPINK pulling up soon. 8/28". The nameplate of the pink vehicle also had 'Selpink' written on it. Meanwhile, YG Entertainment unveiled the teaser poster of the upcoming single on Twitter and wrote, "#BLACKPINK X @SelenaGomez- NEW SINGLE RELEASE TEASER POSTER #2 NEW SINGLE .2020.08.28." The song is scheduled to release at 1 pm KST or 12 am EST on August 28, 2020.

