Are Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin Expecting A Child? Fans Seem Pretty Convinced; Here's Why

It has been five years since Justin Bieber dropped his last album, and since then, his personal life has gone through a lot of changes too. One of the biggest changes in his life was marrying Hailey Baldwin. After his wedding to Hailey, Justin dropped a new album on February 14, 2020, as a tribute to his wife.

The album is being loved by the fans all over the world. After the album dropped, fans are speculating that Justin and Hailey are ready for their next step in marriage and are saying that the couple is expecting a child. Fans are convinced of Justin and Hailey expecting due to an Easter egg in Justin’s new song, All Around Me. Here is why the fans are convinced about it.

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin expecting a kid?

The lyrics of the song All Around Me is the reason why fans think that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are expecting a kid. The post-chorus part of the song goes like this, “From my home to the road / I’ll make sure you’re comfortable / You make sure I’m comfortable / Our love’s unconditional / I need you all around me”.

It suggests that Justin and Hailey are in the perfect place to create a family. Apart from this, at the very end of the track, we can hear a baby cooing as the song fades out. All this is leading to fans thinking that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin expecting a kid.

Here’s what fans are saying

After listening to All Around Me i’m 99.9% sure Hailey is pregnant ...



And sis, congratulations man you won the fucking lottery of life — paola (@_michelle_munoz) February 14, 2020

At the end of “all around me” there’s a sound of a baby 🥺 is there going to be a baby soon? 🤍 @justinbieber @haileybieber — heaven; is RARE 🦋 (@auoraprincesa) February 14, 2020

@justinbieber and @haileybieber are pregnant. That’s my guess. At the end of All Around Me, there’s a baby sound. That can only mean one thing.... Biebs is about to be a dad 💕 — Curtis (@curtisroe17) February 14, 2020

holddddd uppppp at the end of “all around me”there was a baby sound IS @justinbieber A DAD !!!!!!! ITS BEEN 1min and i’m already crying one song in @justinbieber @justinbieber @justinbieber !!!! — k u e n s m i t h (@Kuen234) February 14, 2020

(Image courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram)

