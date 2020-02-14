The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Are Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin Expecting A Child? Fans Seem Pretty Convinced; Here's Why

Music

Fans are convinced that Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are expecting a kid. They are basing it on one of Justin's latest songs, All Around Me. Details inside.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
justin bieber

It has been five years since Justin Bieber dropped his last album, and since then, his personal life has gone through a lot of changes too. One of the biggest changes in his life was marrying Hailey Baldwin. After his wedding to Hailey, Justin dropped a new album on February 14, 2020, as a tribute to his wife.

The album is being loved by the fans all over the world. After the album dropped, fans are speculating that Justin and Hailey are ready for their next step in marriage and are saying that the couple is expecting a child. Fans are convinced of Justin and Hailey expecting due to an Easter egg in Justin’s new song, All Around Me. Here is why the fans are convinced about it.

Read Also| Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Delayed Their Wedding Ceremony For THIS Reason

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin expecting a kid?

The lyrics of the song All Around Me is the reason why fans think that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are expecting a kid. The post-chorus part of the song goes like this, “From my home to the road /  I’ll make sure you’re comfortable / You make sure I’m comfortable / Our love’s unconditional / I need you all around me”.

It suggests that Justin and Hailey are in the perfect place to create a family. Apart from this, at the very end of the track, we can hear a baby cooing as the song fades out. All this is leading to fans thinking that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin expecting a kid.

Read Also| Christmas Tree Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Was Wrecked By THIS Mini Monster

Here’s what fans are saying

Read Also| Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Steaming Thanksgiving 2019. See Pictures

Read Also| Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Get Married For The Second Time

(Image courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE