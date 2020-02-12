Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Delayed Their Wedding Ceremony For THIS Reason

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in September 2018 at a New York courthouse. The official wedding was followed by a lavish wedding ceremony in South Carolina, almost a year later in September 2019. Recently, the couple revealed the reasons behind this delay to their fans.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin reveal why they delayed their wedding ceremony

According to online reports, Hailey Bieber explained that they both decided that they will not rush in to plan their wedding, but also felt that being married was an important part of their relationship. She stated that they wanted to move in together, and did not believe in doing so until they tied the knots.

In the same interview with the portal, she further stated that moving in together and sharing a space with each other brought them closer and they got to learn a lot about each other. This took away all the pressure of the “scary” part of getting married. While JB said that he just basically showed up, and also did not want huge flowers on his dining tables at the wedding, because it is inconvenient to eat that way.

Mrs Bieber admitted that being a bride and having her father walk her down the aisle was her childhood dream and that she had always wanted this to happen. This is why she wanted a formal wedding and also wanted to keep this union event a small one, including limited guests, who were “super involved” in the journey. Fans were happy to see their favourite couple finally settle down, but not as happy as the couple.

On the work front, JB is all set for the release of his upcoming album titled Çhanges. It is slated to be released on Valentines’ Day 2020. He took to his official Instagram handle to break the release date news with Seth, who is also known as the Dude With Sign. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his new album.

