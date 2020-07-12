Justin Bieber's 'best Day In Life' Was When He Discovered About His Distant Cousins, Read

Singer Justin Bieber was discovered after his cover songs went viral on YouTube. He rose to fame after his song Baby released and today, Justin Bieber is known to be one of the topmost influential celebrities in the world. In a throwback picture on Justin Bieber’s Instagram, the singer spoke about his connection to two other popular artists Ryan Gosling and Avril Lavigne.

Throwback to the 'Best Day' in Justin Bieber's life

In a post found on Justin Bieber’s Instagram, the latter shared that he was born in the same hospital as Ryan Gosling. They were born 160 months apart and are also distant cousins. In a family tree that Justin Bieber shared, it said that Ryan Gosling is his 11th distant cousin and Avril Lavigne is his 12th distant cousin. Furthering adding that this discovery was "one of the best discoveries" he had ever found and also shared that it was the "best day of his life". Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun spoke about this and said that he always thought they were related.

Ryan Gosling and Justin Bieber, both had an early career start, making it big in their respective fields. Ryan Gosling and Justin Bieber share their 11th Great Grandparents Mathurin Roy and Marguerite Biré, born in St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, Ont. in March 1994 and in November 1980 respectively. The two popular artists are related from Justin Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette and Ryan Gosling’s father Thomas Gosling's side.

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor popular for his roles in movies like The Notebook, Half-Nelson, Lars and The Real Girl and La La Land. Avril Lavigne, on the other hand, is a Canadian singer and songwriter popular for her album songs, Under My Skin, The Best Damn Thing and Goodbye Lullaby.

Currently, Justin Bieber has sold 150 million records, making him one of the world’s best selling music artists. After he married an American model Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber released his fifth album. His album Changes became the seventh top-selling albums in the US. The songs Yummy, Intentions, Forever, Changes, Get Me, Running Over, All Around Me and 10,000 hours are the most-heard songs from his album.

