Chris Evans Sparks Dating Rumours After Getting Spotted With 'Cinderella' Actor Lily James

Hollywood actor Chris Evans, who is known for his charming personality, good looks and acting skills, has recently sent fans in a tizzy with the latest piece of news. If rumours are to be believed, Chris Evans was recently spotted with Cinderella actor Lily James in London. It has also been reported that the duo is the new couple in the city.

Lily and Chris have been spotted together in London during the weekend. The duo reportedly hit the town for a night out at Mark's Club in Mayfair before heading back to the Corinthia Hotel where Chris stayed. For the unknown, Chris normally lives in Los Angeles, while Lily resides in North London. According to a news portal, when the duo decided to leave the private club, they got into the same black taxi cab.

As per the pictures, Chris looked suave as he sported an all-black outfit that consisted of a coat, a black pant and a black t-shirt. He also completed his look with well-done hair and beard and also opted for beige ankle boots that complimented his entire look. While Lily, on the other hand, donned a red silk dress and she completed the look with a trench coat, a clutch, strappy heels and opted for a wavy hairdo, and bold makeup. Take a look at the pictures below.

About their previous relationship

While both Chris and Lily are believed to be single, during the lockdown, the Little Woods actor was reported to have rekindled her relationship with 37-year-old Matt Smith. It was also reported that they had earlier called it splits in December after a five-year relationship.

As per reports, Chris dated actor Jenny Slate for less than a year before splitting in February 2017. The relationship was confirmed in May 2016, just days after her three-year marriage to Dean Fleischer-Camp was reported to have ended. Following the split, in an interview with a news portal, Jenny had revealed that the differences between the duo were what led them to split.

On the work front

Lily will next be seen in Simon Stone’s The Dig where she will be seen sharing screen space with Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release in 2020. Chris, on the other hand, is reported to star in Greg Berlanti’s Little Shop of Horrors. However, there is no official statement regarding the same.

