Liam Hemsworth's Popular Relationships And Flings Over The Years

Liam Hemsworth has played several roles in television series as well as in some popular Hollywood movies over the years. However, the actor rose to fame after he appeared in the Hunger Games series. Over the years, Liam Hemsworth made the headlines because of his on-off relationship with Miley Cyrus, before they called it quits in 2020. But apart from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth was linked to many other popular celebrities, take a look.

Liam Hemsworth’s dating timeline

Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth met Miley Cyrus on the sets of their movie The Last Song and the duo started dating. They were in an on-off relationship for several years before they got engaged in 2012. It was reported that the couple called off their relationship in 2013. Two years later, they reconnected and eventually got married in 2018 but separated again in 2019.

January Jones

In 2013, briefly, after his engagement was called off, Liam Hemsworth was rumoured to be close to January Jones. A leading magazine had reported that the two met at a house party in 2013 where they got close. There are reports that say they two spent lot of time together and January Jones consoled him when he had relationship problems with Miley Cyrus.

Eiza Gonzalez

After Liam Hemsworth got back with Miley Cyrus, the couple separated a few months later. Right after their split, Liam Hemsworth was seen getting publicly affectionate towards Eiza Gonzalez. They were also spotted together on several occasions in public.

Maika Monroe

Liam Hemsworth found love in Maika Monroe after they met on the sets of Independence Day: Resurgence. Source closer to them revealed that the two actors got cosy at parties, publicly accepting their relationship.

Maddison Brown

After Liam Hemsworth split with Miley Cyrus in 2019 and two months later, he was spotted holding hands with Maddison Brown. They were seen strolling around in their neighbourhood and were also seen having dinner at an Italian restaurant. In one of his interviews, the actor mentioned he was open to meeting new people after his split with Miley Cyrus.

