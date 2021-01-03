Justin Bieber Covers Up Tattoos For New Music Video 'Anyone'; Watch Transformation

Justin Bieber released his new music video 'Anyone' on New Year's Eve and the Colin Tilley-directed video shows Bieber as a raw boxer. But where are Justin's tattoos? Well, the singer featured sans ink in the video and also shared the process of hiding his tattoos.

Bieber's tattoos that cover his arms, torso, and legs were hidden with the help of make-up. The singer shared a behind-the scenes time lapse video to show the entire process and wrote, "No tats for the #Anyonevideo." [sic] While Justin's transformatio video attracted over 2 crore views, his new song 'Anyone' is on YouTube's trending list with over 15 million views in two days.

Netizens dropped comments like, "Feels so weird to see you without tattoos," "Justin without tattoos isn't Justin Bieber", while another wrote, "Kinda looks good with no tats actually." [sic]

Meanwhile, actress Zoey Deutch plays Bieber's love interest in the music video. Bieber shared a picture with Zoey and showed off his "no-tattoo" look. Justin Biber's songs have been widely loved by his fans and music lovers. One of the most popular of Justin Bieber's songs is Mood which has 122 million views on YouTube, Holy has 99 million views on YouTube and Intentions has 278 million views on YouTube. His most popular song till date is Baby which has 2.3 billion views on YouTube.

