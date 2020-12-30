Justin Bieber To Livestream New Year's Eve Event, Shares Rehearsals Videos On Social Media

Justin Bieber is all set to treat his fans with livestream gig to close the year. He took to his social media to make the announcement. He has also been sharing several rehearsals videos as well to give his fans a sneak-peek into the preparations. Read ahead to know more Justin Bieber's New Year's Eve livestream event.

Justin Bieber's New Year's Eve livestream event details

Pop star Justin Bieber has announced that he is going to end the year with a livestream gig. According to a report by Nme.com, the event is going to be ‘arena-sized’. The Holy singer is going to be accompanied by a five-piece band. He is also going to have a crew of background dancers with him. Justin Bieber's New Year's Eve livestream event is also going to held at an iconic location.

The livestream will air at 3:15 AM GMT (10:15 PM EST) on Thursday (December 31), with two additional re-airings on Friday (January 1) at 10:00 AM GMT (5:00 AM EST) and 8:00 PM GMT (3:00 PM EST). Bieber’s livestream gig is in collaboration with T-Mobile. T-Mobile customers can view the livestream for free via T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by accessing the www.JustinBieberNYE.com website. Non-users of T-Mobile can view the livestream by paying $25.

Justin has been sharing a lot of rehearsals videos on Instagram to give his fans and followers a sneak-peek into his preparations. In the recent video that he has uploaded, he is seen wearing a white vest and a cap. He has closed his eyes and is crooning to one of his most popular songs Habitual. The post has garnered over 409K likes within 44 minutes of uploading. His fans and followers are reacting using the red heart and fire emojis on the post. See their reactions here:

In the announcement post of the gig, he wrote in the caption that he is feeling blessed to get the opportunity to perform on new years. He also added in the caption that he is excited to celebrate with his fans. In the picture, wore wearing a black hoodie and sporting a white cap from his DREW merchandise range.

Justin Biber's songs have been widely loved by his fans and music lovers. One of the most popular of Justin Bieber's songs is Mood which has 122 million views on YouTube, Holy has 99 million views on YouTube and Intentions has 278 million views on YouTube. His most popular song till date is Baby which has 2.3 billion views on YouTube.

Image courtesy- @justinbieber Instagram

