Miley Cyrus Admits That She Would Kiss Harry Styles Over Justin Bieber; Watch Video

American singer Miley Cyrus recently appeared in an interview with the UK's Heart Radio. She played a fun game of ‘Would You Rather’ on the show. During the game, she was asked if she would kiss Harry Styles or Justin Bieber. Read ahead to know more about her response.

Miley was asked about which celebrities she would rather kiss. At first, she was asked to choose between Dua Lipa and Cardi B. With a smirk, she said that she had kind of already kissed Dua. She said she would rather choose Cardi as she liked to do things that she had never done before. It was something new before, so she would kiss Cardi.

Later, the same question was asked with regards to Harry Styles and Justin Bieber. While answering this question, Miley was quite clear. She chose Harry and said that she knew Justin since too long and he was like family to her. She continued saying that Harry’s fashion style had been appealing to her these days and he looked really good. She also said that she was into Harry's fishnet look and Harry and she had very similar tastes. She added that the thought of sharing a closet and sharing a life just made sense.

The radio host then suggested to her that if she wanted him to hit her up, he was pretty good at it. He added saying that he knew Harry so he could make it happen. Jokingly, Miley responded by saying that everybody was always playing cupid for her these days.

Miley's interview with Heart Radio -

Get in line @mileycyrus, you're not the only one who wants to snog @harry_styles!!! 😜 💋 pic.twitter.com/qnxPw1aaf4 — Heart (@thisisheart) December 26, 2020

Recently, Harry Styles became the first-ever solo male cover star of Vogue. He appeared on the magazine's after cover wearing a dress. He was seen wearing fishnet and photoshoot was an example of the steady feminization of our men.

Miley Cyrus is known for her distinctive raspy voice and singing styles that include various types such as pop, country, hip-hop, rock and more. Some of her most well-known songs are See You Again, We Can't Stop, The Climb and the record-breaking song Wrecking Ball among others. Her latest song was Prisoner that featured Dua Lipa and released on November 19, 2020.

