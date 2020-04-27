Justin Bieber's Most Critically Acclaimed Songs From His Hit Album 'Purpose'

Justin Bieber released his fourth studio album, Purpose in 2015. The album was an instant hit and even claimed the number one position on the Billboard chart in the US. This album is also considered to be one of the most loved albums of Justin Bieber till date. The soulful numbers still hold a special place in the hearts of fans. Here are his most acclaimed songs from the album:

Justin Bieber’s most acclaimed songs from Purpose

1. Love Yourself

Love Yourself is one of the most soulful numbers from Justin Bieber’s album, Purpose. The acoustic pop number with the soft tunes of an electric guitar struck the right chord with fans. The lyrics of the song are about a narcissistic ex-lover. Love Yourself was even nominated for the Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards that year.

2. Sorry

The foot-tapping dance number is one of the biggest hit songs of Purpose. The music video also became one of the biggest selling points for the song. The video of Sorry featured a bunch of dancers from New Zealand. Even today, Justin Bieber’s fans never leave a chance to groove to the tunes of Sorry.

3. What Do You Mean?

What Do You Mean? was released as a single for Justin Bieber's album, Purpose. The singer’s soothing vocals paired with the catchy tunes helped the song to become a huge hit with the listeners. The video of the same featured Bieber along with another woman who gets kidnapped by a couple of masked men. Justin Bieber even performed this song at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

4. Where Are Ü Now

Justin Bieber collaborated with Skrillex and Diplo for Where Are Ü Now. However, the song was originally made for Skrillex and Diplo’s debut album but was also included in Bieber’s Purpose. The lyrics of the song were about an ex-partner who could not comfort the other one in the time of need. The song also won the Grammy Award for the Best Dance Recording in 2016.

