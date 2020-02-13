Justin Bieber’s Top Collaborations That Have Become Massive Hits Among Fans

Today Justin Bieber has transformed into one of the biggest music sensations across the world. From his controversies to hit songs, the Candian singer has always managed to remain the talk to the town. His catchy beats and lyrics have garnered him millions of fans across the world. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming album, Changes on February 14, 2020.

Justin Bieber’s top collaborations

1. Despacito

Just three months after the original Spanish version released, Justin Bieber thought of giving his remix. The song went on to become a huge hit and dominated almost every music chart across the world. He collaborated with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee of the original song. The song is also credited to be one of the first songs to have brought Spanish pop music into the mainstream.

2. Baby

Baby helped to put Justin Bieber on the map. The song, in collaboration with Ludacris, was the lead single from his debut album. The song is considered to be Bieber’s breakthrough song by many critics. The dance-pop and hip-hop elements made the listeners tap their feet to Beiber’s melodic notes.

3. Where Are Ü Now

Where Are Ü Now was Justin Bieber saying to his fans that he is here to stay for the long run. The song saw the singer try his hand at club music and staying away from the R&B-pop that he had been doing until then. The song also won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2015.

4. I’m the One

Paired with DJ Khaled’s fun, I’m the One was a super catchy, musical treat for Justin Biber fans. The song is one of the biggest hits by Biber until now. It also had artists like Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne collaborate with him for this song.

5. Never Say Never

This poppy track featured a much younger Jaden Smith of The Karate Kid fame and Justin Bieber. The song was also a part of My Worlds Acoustic in 2010. The music video for the song also had a few scenes from The Karate Kid.

