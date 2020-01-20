Justin Bieber’s Movie Night Selfie With Wife Hailey Baldwin Is What You Need To See Today

Justin Bieber surprised fans across the world when he married model Hailey Baldwin in 2018. Millions of fans were heartbroken on hearing the news. Ever since then, the internet has been going gaga over the couple who never cease to amaze us with their fairytale-like romance.

Justin Bieber’s movie night with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber took to Instagram a few days back to share an adorable selfie with his wife Hailey Baldwin. The black and white picture has Baldwin placing her head on her husband’s shoulders as he clicks the picture. He even captioned the pictures as “Movie night with bae”.

Justin Bieber never drops a chance to flaunt his amazing wife in public. Bieber’s previous lover Selena Gomez recently released her latest album, Rare that hints majorly towards their relationship. However, Justin Bieber seems to be undisturbed with everything that is going on and wants to enjoy a cozy movie night with his wife.

Justin Bieber has expressed on many occasions how he feels that getting married to Hailey Baldwin was one of the best things to happen to him. His latest song, Yummy has gone on to become one of his biggest chartbusters and has been showered with love from fans all over the world. The music video crossed over a whopping 13 million views within hours of its release on YouTube.

Justin Bieber recently addressed how he fought against Lyme disease. He penned down a heartfelt note where he shared how after undergoing the right treatment for this incurable disease. The singer mentioned how the disease affected his skin, energy, brain function, and his overall health, but people failed to understand it.

